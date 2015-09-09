See Boba Fett As a Live-Action Pointillist Painting Of Stacked Soda Boxes

Here’s what we at Co.Create prefer to think happened: Some ingenious grocery store employee put together this live-action pointillist painting of Boba Fett from Star Wars of his or her own free will. What’s far more likely to have happened is that the good people of Coca-Cola may be in league with the folks at Disney, which owns Star Wars, and this is all a matter of carbonated corporate synergy.
In any case, this soda-tribute to Boba Fett is the coolest thing involving a Star Wars helmet since the recent GIF tracing the evolution of the stormtroopers’ headgear over the years. Gaze upon it as long as you wish.
[via That’s Nerdalicious]