Here’s How You Can Help The Refugees Flooding Into Europe

The huge numbers: 60 million, the number of forcibly displaced people in the world today. That’s at the highest level ever (including World War II), according to the UN, and equates to 1 in every 122 humans on this planet. Over the last few years of civil war, Syrian refugees have made up the largest portion of the totals. On average last year, 42,500 Syrians desperately fled their homes every day–many attempting to make their way into Turkey and Greece and then further into Europe. About 350,000 migrants in total are estimated to have arrived at European borders since January alone, including other simmering crises, like the frequent drownings of refugees from Libya and the rest of Africa who attempt to sail to Italy.

The single story came from two searing images of a dead Syrian 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi, a refugee whose body washed onto the beach in Turkey after a raft piloted by smugglers capsized. His family was ultimately trying to reach Canada, where the father had relatives.

In the last few weeks, as the migrant crisis has become headline news, many have wondered how they can help the throngs of asylum-seekers fleeing into Europe. Here we’ve rounded up a number of ways that you can get involved and given examples of things other people have done to provide inspiration:

While millions of Syrian and Iraqi refugees crowd makeshift camps in Lebanon, Jordan and other neighboring countries in an already destabilized region, many Western nations are offering a paltry amount of assistance and asylum visas in comparison.

Facing massive influxes, Germany and Sweden are doing the most to open their doors in Europe. Germany says it can cope with 500,000 asylum seekers a year for several years. In comparison, the U.K. and France are only taking in about 22,000 in total over the next few years; Hungary has even put up a border fence. (The EU, calling for compassion, is now considering mandates to member countries to take in some.)

The United States isn’t better. It has only let in about 1,400 refugees from Syria and has a worldwide quota of 70,000–so few people that they could fit in medium-sized football stadium. (Though the U.S. has been the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Syria.) Some senators are calling for the U.S. to accept 65,000 Syrian refugees by 2016. Canada–which is where Kurdi’s family wanted to flee–took in a total of 23,000 refugees last year, only about 2,400 from Syria and is resisting calls to increase those numbers.