This Is The Only Wearable Tech You Need To Perfectly Time Your Mortal End

The one great truth in life is that no one gets out alive. Yet for something so universal, people rarely want to talk about their own eventual demise—let alone actually plan for it.

Thankfully, there’s Quitbit, a new piece of wearable technology that measures aspects of your health and lifestyle habits to determine exactly when you’ll bite the dust, so even funeral planning procrastinators can have the funeral of their dreams.

Or not. Perhaps rather obviously, Quitbit is not real but is rather a satirical vehicle to get people talking about how they’d like to close their final act in life. Created by Toronto agency UNION for funeral services provider Mount Pleasant Group, the send-up of the wearables trend is meant to draw attention to the fact that funerals don’t just happen by themselves, and planning ahead saves loved ones of a lot of grief during their time of grief.

As part of Mount Pleasant Group’s longer effort Art of Saying Goodbye—which included a series of legacy films—the purpose of this note-perfect parody is to appeal to a younger, tech-savvy audience, and encourage them to give their final legacy at least the same consideration as their last, totally Instagrammable, birthday party.