This New Coworking Space Is Trying To Fast-Track São Paulo’s Startup Scene

Today, a new coworking space that will host 250 people or up to 50 tech startups inside its 50,000 square feet launches in São Paulo, Brazil.

Cubo aims to make São Paulo–Brazil’s largest city and the economic capital of Latin America–into a startup hub to rival Silicon Valley by fostering entrepreneurs with the same perks American startup founders enjoy, like a close-knit community, access to investors, and what Cubo’s founders are calling the “serendipity” that’s so vital to making connections in business.

Flavio Pripas

Achieving those serendipitous encounters means that the sheer volume of entrepreneurs in one place has to be high. Entrepreneurs among São Paulo’s 20 million people are scattered far and wide without a major hub like Silicon Valley’s Menlo Park, says Cubo project lead Flavio Pripas.

Cubo was born out of a three-pronged collaboration from Pripas, the São Paulo-based Internet entrepreneur and CEO of Bitinvest; Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú Unibanco; and Redpoint e.ventures–a partnership between Menlo Park-headquartered Redpoint Ventures and San Francisco’s e.ventures.

“If you have a place to force those connections, then that ecosystem can flourish,” says Pripas. “This is exactly what we are doing here. We have been hearing a lot in the past couple of years that, ‘Hey, the next Facebook or Twitter will come from some emerging towns,’ and this is not happening. So we do believe that by doing this, we will help achieve something like that.”

But that’s not to say that São Paulo isn’t already an entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with. Brazil is a country full of highly engaged web and social media users, and with its large population and a GDP of more than $450 billion, São Paulo is responsible for much of that activity. According to Anderson Thees, founding partner of Redpoint e.ventures, the city accounts for 30% of Brazil’s high-growth businesses, while Brazil’s next-largest city, Rio de Janeiro, accounts for only 8%.

In a recent study from Compass–the business-data management tool–São Paulo ranked as the 12th best city for tech startups. A Google Campus, which also offers a community for startup founders and hopefuls, is set to open in São Paulo this year.