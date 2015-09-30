I Can’t Quit The Job I Hate Because Of My Financial Situation

We will spend most of our lives at work, so it’s understandable that we hope to find at least some level of fulfillment in what we do. But what if you hate your job but the promise of a steady paycheck (and those who depend on it) makes you feel like you can’t make a move?

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader figure out how to move forward under these difficult circumstances.

Hello, I work a dull job that I don’t exactly hate, but in an industry I no longer have any interest in staying with. I’ve been promoted twice in the four years since joining the company, so my current role now pays quite well, but in that time a close family member has had a lot of medical problems and I’m helping support them. The nature of the illness means that it can go on indefinitely, so my financial demands aren’t likely to change. If I were to change careers into a field that excites me I’d have to take a big pay cut and probably wouldn’t be able to help out financially anymore. I’m in my late 30s so it seems like now is the last time I can make a dramatic switch. I could survive on less, but my family member would struggle. What should I do?

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

I hear that you find your job dull and you no longer have an interest in staying in your current field. On the other hand, you’re reluctant to make a change because you need the salary you are making now to help your family member. It’s a tough situation.

When life gives you a challenge that feels overwhelming, it’s time to evaluate what’s really going on.

There are a lot of factors in your current situation besides your lack of excitement in your current job and field. Maybe the promotions have left you feeling out of touch with the elements of your job you enjoyed, or at a dead end professionally. It also sounds like you’re feeling that this may be your last chance to make a career change, and that you’re trapped where you are by your current financial obligation.

Think through your motives here and ask yourself what’s most important to you. What would you do if you had no restraints?

It wouldn't be surprising if you were also feeling a little resentful now that your generous offer feels like an obligation that's interfering with your own happiness.

Depending on the answer, here are some options: