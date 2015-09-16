Should I Play Hardball To Get A Raise?

Negotiating for what you’re worth can feel like a high-stakes poker game. But when you think you have an ace up your sleeve, is it a smart move to try to get more, or a risky move that could result in them calling your bluff?

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps an employee who feels overworked and undervalued figure out how to improve his situation.

Hi, I’m a department-of-one in a mid-sized company. It used to be a two-person operation, but the second position wasn’t filled when that person left. I now have a lot of responsibility to make big decisions, but I badly need a full-time support position that the company has made clear they aren’t going to add. As a result, I’m really shortchanged in what I’m able to do on my own. Because I’m the lone wolf, I know it would gum up the works quite a bit if I left. Should I play hardball with that leverage and threaten to quit if they don’t hire someone to help me? What if they call my bluff? I don’t want to isolate myself within the company even more than the nature of my position already does. Any ideas? Solo, Lonely, and Overworked

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

Dear Solo,

I can imagine how frustrated you must feel and how overworked you are, doing the job of two people. What’s needed in your situation is to communicate that frustration—without playing hardball or threatening anyone.

The problems that seem obvious to you may not be obvious to your boss. So if you can communicate the problem in a compelling and concise manner, getting help may be easier than you think. Even if not, you’ll have helped clarify the details in your own mind.

Here are some steps you can take to help ensure you’re heard and understood:

1. Make a list. Actually, make four lists. First, list everything you do as part of the job you were hired to do. Second, list all the additional work that you do as a result of your department’s reduction to a single position. Then list the things you cannot get done to your personal standards. Finally, list the things that aren’t being done at all because you’re too crunched for time.