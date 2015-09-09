advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Are You Managing Meetings Efficiently?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It’s a truth universally acknowledged: Most meetings are run completely ineffectively. But we can reverse this trend. Find out whether your team should bring ideas to the meeting or brainstorm together, if you should hold a meeting in a conference room or do a standing meeting, and how you should best structure the meeting to keep people’s attention. Watch this video, then use these tips to make your meetings a game-changer.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life