Are You Managing Meetings Efficiently?

It’s a truth universally acknowledged: Most meetings are run completely ineffectively. But we can reverse this trend. Find out whether your team should bring ideas to the meeting or brainstorm together, if you should hold a meeting in a conference room or do a standing meeting, and how you should best structure the meeting to keep people’s attention. Watch this video, then use these tips to make your meetings a game-changer.
