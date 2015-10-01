Your New Credit Card Security Measure Is…A Selfie?

If you’re an American with a credit card, the odds are good you received a replacement card in the mail lately. These cards, with an embedded chip inside referred to as an EMV, are part of a major shift in the way credit cards work in America: In late 2015 and going into 2017, financial liability for credit card fraud will shift to stores and merchants if they don’t accept these EMV chip cards. This means that store owners are rushing to buy the expensive equipment to process EMV chip cards, and card issuers are pumping out cards as quickly as customers can activate them.

The United States is a holdover in adopting chip credit cards; they were adopted in most other wealthy parts of the world years ago, but did not enter into the American economy as banks and merchants argued who would be responsible for the cost of the changeover. This writer personally remembers a cashier at an English corner shop in a working-class corner of east London in 2011 laughing at loud at his credit card, wondering why a country so powerful had credit cards so crappy.

But the shift over to these credit cards has meant new and more sophisticated measures for credit card security. These changeovers are taking place whether you stand on line at a supermarket, buy goods online, or even just pay your utility bill.

Starting today, credit card issuers that don’t send customers EMV chip cards and retailers that don’t implement EMV chip readers will be on the hook financially for credit card fraud. Some retailers are opting to bite the cost by raising prices for customers instead of going through the (expensive and time-consuming) process of training employees to use the new card readers and install equipment, but others are looking for new ways to reduce fraud with the new chip cards.

Kevin Levitt, vice president of Business Development at Credit Karma, a customer-oriented credit card information portal, told Fast Company that “In the near term, chip technology on credit cards presents a learning curve for consumers as they come up to speed on how to use the card at point of sale–dipping rather than swiping–as well as the security benefits of the technology.”

And these changes are much more difficult for retailers. “While many of the major retailers transition to new point of sale systems, the question for small to mid-size retailers is whether or not the benefits of chip technology are reason enough to invest in new POS terminals immediately,” he added. “Since this is the first change in credit card technology at mass scale, we are interested to see if consumers are more apt to utilize the transition time to explore new payment technologies such as NFC and other contactless payment methods.”

In other words: Customers and retailers are going to be confused about the necessary switchover. There’s also a change that comes with the adoption of chip cards in America. Credit card companies are expecting that a lot of credit card fraud will take place online rather than with forged credit cards at retail stores. That’s why one credit giant is experimenting with “selfie pay.”