Periscope Is Coming To Apple TV

On Wednesday, Apple will introduce its shiny new Apple TV –and Periscope is allegedly building an app specifically for the device. TechCrunch reports that Periscope has been hard at work on an app for the media player, which could make live streams easier to watch in a group setting. The functionality is unclear at the moment, but it’s a safe bet that the app will focus on Periscope’s core business: allowing users to watch streaming video in real time.

The Twitter-owned live streaming app is in an ongoing war with rivals Meerkat and Snapchat, which means migrating to television screens could give Periscope a valuable new avenue for attracting viewers. In turn, it may help Apple persuade consumers to purchase a new device that–based on the rumors we’ve heard thus far–may replicate the functionality of other products already on the market. The ability to watch live streams could serve as a feature that differentiates Apple TV from rival media players produced by Roku and Amazon.

Watching Periscope on a television currently requires screencasting from a computer or smartphone, largely limiting the app’s scope to individual viewers.

