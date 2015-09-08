Mountain Mecca Whistler Blackcomb Celebrates 50 Years With An Action-Packed New Doc

You might still be sweating in post-Labor Day September heat, but as the Westerosi say, winter is coming. To celebrate 50 years as a mountain mecca, Whistler Blackcomb enlisted legendary free skier and director Mike Douglas to chart its rise from unlikely Olympic project to corporate recreation juggernaut, as well as its legacy in ski, snowboard, and mountain bike culture, in a new doc called 50 Years Of Going Beyond.