Danny Meyer Reveals His Restaurant Empire’s Secret Sauce

“Just start constantly pushing the salt shaker to the center of the table.” That’s Danny Meyer, Shake Shacker, fine-dining mogul, entrepreneur, and best-selling author, discussing how attention to little details helped elevate his Union Square Cafe to the top of New York City’s cutthroat restaurant industry. It’ just one of the invaluable lessons Meyer imparts to Meatball Shop founders Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman in the first installment of our new series, Secret Sauce. Take a look at the meaty conversation above, then tell us what secrets make your business work with #SecretSauce.