What To Expect When You’re Expecting A Big Apple Event

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

A new iPad? A better iPhone 6? And what exactly is up with Apple TV?!! Get ready to fire up your refresh button, fanboys and girls, tomorrow’s big Apple event is almost here. Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson has been sifting the tea leaves (aka the Internet leaks) to find all the news you’ll need to know. Here’s what Mark has learned.

