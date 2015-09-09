The Better Way To Take A Break

We talk a lot about the value of work-life balance , but we’re not very good at achieving it.

A study by PGi revealed that 87% of knowledge workers put in more than 40-hour workweeks, and the employer rating site Glassdoor found that the average U.S. employee only takes about half (51%) of their eligible paid time off. This, in spite of the fact that several studies have shown that psychological energy is a finite resource that needs to be replenished often and that we aren’t necessarily more productive when we put in longer hours.

But taking a two-week vacation or taking a long lunch once in a while won’t give you balance. It takes a daily effort to take breaks in between times of focused work in order to get closer to work-life balance and improve health and concentration.

Emily Hunter, associate professor of management at Baylor University, who told us recently that it is up to the employee to learn how best to toggle between the two, has conducted another small study that indicates there are ways to optimize those breaks to maximize productivity.

Hunter and Cindy Wu, a fellow associate professor of management at Baylor and coauthor of the study, wanted to see if there are better ways to enhance the recharging effects of a break. To explore this, the two researchers surveyed 95 employees (83% female) who primarily used the computer for their work. They ranged in age from 22-67 and about half had children living at home.

They each had to document their daily well-being and break activities for the next workweek. Throughout the day, participants had to complete a short survey after each break, which was defined as “any period of time, formal or informal, during the workday in which work-relevant tasks are not required or expected, including but not limited to a break for lunch, coffee, personal email, or socializing with coworkers, not including bathroom breaks.” Respondents completed 959 total break surveys, which averaged to about two per day.

Some of the results weren’t surprising. When the employees stopped working on the task at hand and refocused on a preferred activity they experienced greater recovery. That didn’t always mean that they were choosing to do something mindless, just something that they preferred. In other words, they took a “better break.”