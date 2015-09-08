Forget This Monkey’s Vajazzle And Keep It Simple With New PG Tips Campaign

We live in a world where you can get stuck in a Starbucks line behind someone ordering an iced, half caff, ristretto, venti, four-pump, sugar-free, cinnamon, dolce soy skinny latte . A place where learning how to infuse vodka with bacon from Betty Crocker might seem completely reasonable. It’s also a place where a Monkey can talk about his vajazzle to sell tea.

Of course, the latter is in the hopes of getting us all to uncomplicate our lives with a regular cup of tea. PG Tips and agency Mother London have unleashed the brand’s iconic mascot to poke fun at some of modern life’s superficial quirks. From an overly decorated undercarriage to bad reality TV, the campaign features short spots aimed to highlight the brand’s dependable simplicity.