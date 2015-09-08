Today in Tabs: The Tabs, the Flowers, Jesus, Ancient Tigers, Poseidon, Adam and Eve

Franzen, his wife Yi-Fen Chou, and an Iraqi orphan “walk” into a “bar”… #LiteraryTwitter
American poetry was shocked and unprepared to find itself an object of general interest and mild scandal on Monday, when the release of future grad student apartment impromptu bookend “The Best American Poetry 2015” revealed that poet “Yi-Fen Chou” is actually Michael Derrick Hudson, previously best known as “that dude at the barbecue who always claims to be working on a chapbook.” His poem “The Bees, the Flowers, Jesus, Ancient Tigers, Poseidon, Adam and Eve” was selected as this year’s standout example of “complaining w/arbitrary line-breaks,” but has since been reclassified as a villainelle. Brian Spears called it “yellowface in poetry” in The Rumpus, and Slate’s Katy Waldman pointed out that “assuming a minority identity when it suits you and then retreating into inherited advantages when it doesn’t pretty much defines white privilege.” “[T]hanks to his shitty racist pen name, now we’re going to have editors raising an eye at the work of every poet with an Asian-sounding name,” wrote blogger and verified Asian-American Phil Yu. “Best American Poetry” guest editor Sherman Alexie, who honestly sounds sort of delighted that anyone cares about poetry at all, wrote this entertaining explanation of his choice to keep “that poetry colonist,” even though he knew this controversy was coming.
There was also scandal in Canada this weekend! It was a rough few days for genteel disagreement. For more on that, here’s former Northernmost Tabs Intern and Markdown Evangelist Karen K. Ho:
There have been a lot of Canadian political scandals lately, with the ongoing trial of Senator Mike Duffy, Immigration Minister Chris Alexander’s disastrous television interview about Syrian refugees and the spotlight on Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s near-total refusal to answer any questions from the media.
But no one expected anything like #peegate. Apparently, three years ago, Conservative candidate and repair technician Jerry Bance was caught on national television urinating in a homeowner’s coffee mug and then dumping it into the sink. The CBC show Marketplace had filmed Bance using hidden cameras while investigating home repair companies.
Of course, the leak of this leak caused an immediate gush of reactions, a raging torrent of puns and memes, worldwide media coverage and Bance’s apology-slash-dismissal. Just hours later, Conservative candidate Tim Dutaud also withdrew from the federal election after YouTube videos of him “pretending to orgasm while on the phone with a female customer service representative and mocking people with mental disabilities” surfaced online.
For many Conservative staffers, Labour Day was less about squeezing out the last drops of summer, and more about scrambling to find replacements they hoped would make a different kind of splash.
Only six more weeks to go until election day.
Only six more weeks to go until election day.
Today In Etc.: Hairball investigated. Peak Comment is Free: “Wasps may have stung me in the testicles – but I love them anyway.” Questionable marching orders. Feminist conversation awkward. “Vampire squirrel of Borneo” caught on film. New Yorker finally breaks silence about The Flying Penis From Venus. It’s a great time to be a freelance writer! Live it up, suckers.
