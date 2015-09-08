Today in Tabs: The Tabs, the Flowers, Jesus, Ancient Tigers, Poseidon, Adam and Eve

There have been a lot of Canadian political scandals lately, with the ongoing trial of Senator Mike Duffy, Immigration Minister Chris Alexander’s disastrous television interview about Syrian refugees and the spotlight on Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s near-total refusal to answer any questions from the media.



But no one expected anything like #peegate. Apparently, three years ago, Conservative candidate and repair technician Jerry Bance was caught on national television urinating in a homeowner’s coffee mug and then dumping it into the sink. The CBC show Marketplace had filmed Bance using hidden cameras while investigating home repair companies.

Of course, the leak of this leak caused an immediate gush of reactions, a raging torrent of puns and memes, worldwide media coverage and Bance’s apology-slash-dismissal. Just hours later, Conservative candidate Tim Dutaud also withdrew from the federal election after YouTube videos of him “pretending to orgasm while on the phone with a female customer service representative and mocking people with mental disabilities” surfaced online.

For many Conservative staffers, Labour Day was less about squeezing out the last drops of summer, and more about scrambling to find replacements they hoped would make a different kind of splash.

Only six more weeks to go until election day.