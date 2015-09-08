This Is What Happens When You Put Nine Rappers In Three Taxicabs And Press “Record”

The Black Cab Sessions are exactly what it says on the tin: one-song music and poetry performances recorded in one take in the back of a London taxi cab. It’s like a recording studio on wheels.

Since 2007, the online series has welcomed numerous acts from independent hopefuls to huge stars, including Brian Wilson, Jack White, Mumford & Sons, The Flaming Lips and Laura Marling.

But what if there are too many performers for a single cab? This was the problem confronting organizers with nine-piece south London grime group, The Square. So film-led content agency, Just So, which created The Black Cab Sessions, got three cabs and put three performers in each. The artists were connected by radio and performed one song, Lewisham McDeez, at the same time, with each cab being filmed throughout.

Just So then used its Viewshift technology, allowing viewers to switch between multiple camera angles during one video, to marry the films from each cab into one interactive experience. Viewers can select any of the cabs and jump from one to another whist retaining the soundtrack from all three.

The Black Cab Sessions have extended far beyond their London roots. In 2011, the idea was developed into a six-part documentary mapping the music of America.