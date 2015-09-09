With This Bridge, Mountain Lions Don’t Have To Dodge Cars To Cross An 8-Lane Freeway

“L.A. traffic sucks–especially for the cougars. And no, I’m not talking about the housewives of Brentwood.” So says Rainn Wilson in a new video made to support a massive new bridge to help mountain lions and other wildlife cross eight lanes of traffic over the 101 freeway.

The 200-foot long bridge would help prevent crashes like the one that killed a 21-month old cougar when he tried to cross another nearby freeway in August. He was one of a dozen to be killed by cars since researchers started studying the tiny population left in the area in 2002.

More than just preventing car accidents, it’s a way to give the last large carnivore in the area the space it needs to survive. “When a freeway gets to be that big, with that much traffic, most animals don’t even try to cross it,” says Seth Riley, a wildlife ecologist with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Clark Stevens/Raymond Garcia, Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains

Relatively large swaths of open space still exist in places like the Santa Monica Mountains and Griffith Park, but because freeways act as barriers, mountain lions can’t roam far enough for the population to thrive.

“We know from the work we’ve done over the last 12 years or so that the Santa Monica Mountains by themselves are just not big enough for a viable population of mountain lions,” says Riley. “There’s really only room for a dozen or so adults.”

As the space to roam shrinks, so does genetic diversity, which is a requirement in the long-term for a species to maintain a healthy population. “The only place that was lower was in Florida Panthers,” he says. “That’s a population that virtually went extinct because of genetic diversity issues.”

The proposed bridge would connect the Santa Monica Mountains with the Simi Hills to the north, helping mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, deer, and smaller animals like squirrels safely cross the road.