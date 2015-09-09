7 Toxic Personality Types To Avoid At Work

Dale Carnegie once offered advice that still rings true: “When dealing with people,” he cautioned, “remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures of emotion, creatures bristling with prejudice, and motivated by pride and vanity.” That might be putting too fine a point on it, but the reality is we all have to deal with with unpleasant people in our daily lives. That’s especially true at work, where we can’t always pick and choose whom to interact with.

The best we can do is try to minimize the impact that certain personality types have on our success. And that starts with identifying them early. Here’s a look at seven types of people to limit your time around or just plain steer clear of in the workplace.

These are people who are always blaming others for their problems and never take responsibility for their own actions. They attribute their own failings to the belief that other people, situations, and events are conspiring against them. They see others’ successes as a result of opportunities and advantages that aren’t available to them. Being around all that suspicion and negative energy can bring you down quickly.

Complainers never seem to be satisfied unless they have something to criticize or oppose. They’re experts at picking out the negative in any situation and won’t hesitate to point it out to you or anyone else who will listen. They love to hang out with other complainers, and if anyone within earshot doesn’t join in and complain along with them, they quickly move on to find someone who will. That gives you an opening to get out of their orbits.

It’s sometimes good to take ownership of certain projects and put your expertise to good use. But control freaks take that to another level, usually without any good basis for it. They’re driven simply by a need to be in charge in every situation–not just the ones they can contribute their skills to. If they find they’re unable to lead the way, they quickly lose interest and move on to environments where they can be in charge. They love to find needy people with low self-esteem to boss around and manipulate. The way to steer clear of this personality type is simply not to recognize their authority. You don’t need to be confrontational, but as long as they discover that they can’t control you, they’ll move on to easier pickings.