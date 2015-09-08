Chewbacca’s Famous Growl Finally Gets The EDM Remix It Deserves

Chewbacca never gets enough respect. He didn’t get a medal at the end of Star Wars, even though he did as much to rescue Princess Leia and blow up the Death Star as anybody, his appearance in the prequel trilogy is perhaps the most embarrassing bit of fan-service in the entire franchise, and just because he has an inarticulate tongue, he’s treated forever as Han Solo’s fuzzy sidekick.

One place Chewie, a perennial outsider, does get some cred, though, is in the musical realm. He’s been the center of at least one novelty 90’s alt-rock jam, and now–Star Wars mania hitting an Internet-hype-cycle fever pitch that makes the pre-Phantom Menace and Empire Strikes Back anticipation seem downright tame by comparison–he gets to take the mic himself. That’s what happens in “Chewie Tune,” from EDM artist Eclectic Method (who previously remixed Monty Python and Mark Ronson’s TED Talk. This time out, Chewbacca’s famous roar gets the autotune treatment, turning the guttural growl into something that sounds–well, like a lot of other EDM glitch sounds, but just a little more soulful. It may not make up for the lack of a medal from the Rebel Alliance, but it beats the hell out of the “Yub Nub” song the Ewoks sing.