This Tech Insider Couldn’t Wait For More “Silicon Valley,” So He Wrote His Own Script

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the attitude Blake Ross seemed to have when he fired back at the foremost purveyors of tech industry satire by writing his own episode of the show, Silicon Valley. In truth, though, his stab at screenwriting is more affectionate tribute than sour grapes.

Ross, the founder of Firefox and an avowed fan of the show, recently posted his 30-page screenplay on—where else–Facebook. The episode, entitled “Adult Supervision,” picks up right where the season 2 finale left off, and it is shockingly not bad. The interplay between characters doesn’t quite gel the way it does on the show, which is to be expected with a first-time screenwriter from the tech sector, but each jab at the industry itself lands, and some little details like Erlich’s Captain Crunch metaphor feels spot-on.

Creator Mike Judge has said in the past that he sought out insider input when researching the show, in order to get his depiction just right. He probably never imagined quite this much insider input, though.

Read the entire script here.