There’s More To Google’s New Logo Than You Think

Goodbye serifs, hello bold font and colors. Fast Company‘s Executive Editor Noah Robischon sits down with Senior Writer Mark Wilson to discuss the merits and faults of Google’s new logo. Most people seem to be generally in favor of the cleaner, modern, san-serif font. It will scale better to screens of all sizes, and is also rounder, making it ideal for circular interfaces such as those found on the popular Moto 360 watch .

However, as Noah suggests, the logo appears too child-like for a massive tech company that performs complex operations, and has sophisticated ideas in its future. Perhaps one of the largest personal data collectors in the world is luring us into a false sense of security despite their corporate motto: “Don’t be evil.”

