Can A Negative Reference Help To Find The Best Job Candidate?

When a job candidate gives you a list of references, it’s a pretty safe bet that they’ll all say positive things. Smart job seekers vet this list carefully, finding only people who will sing their praises.

For Bart Lorang, CEO of the cloud-based contact management company FullContact, however, it’s not the typical, run-of-the-mill reference he requests from management candidates; he wants their most negative one.

“This didn’t start as something intentional; it was a spur-of-the-moment question,” he says. “During an interview, I was connecting with a candidate, and we were in a very trusting moment. I said, ‘I’m sure you’re giving me great references, but would you mind if I spoke to someone where things didn’t work out so well? God knows I’ve upset plenty of people, and I learned a lot from those experiences.’ That question turned out to be a fascinating exercise.”

You can learn a lot from a candidate when you see where belief systems part ways.

Rifts represent a separation in values, and you can learn a lot from a candidate when you see where belief systems part ways, says Lorang. “I tell candidates, ‘You have to trust that I’m emotionally mature enough to discern how and why those relationships ended,’” he says.

While the job candidates are often surprised at the request, the reference is even more shocked when Lorang calls. “I usually have to tell people, ‘Don’t hang up,’” he says. “I tell that I know the reference will be less than positive.”

Since Lorang uses this technique when hiring for leadership roles, references are often former direct reports, and the feedback they give sometimes turns into mini therapy sessions. “Some admit they were immature or young at the time,” he says. “Some are still upset and welcome the chance to vent. But even when someone is giving a bad reference, they are usually able to acknowledge the person’s strengths. In fact, whether it’s a poor reference or a great one, a person’s strengths are universally agreed upon.”

Lorang says his bad-reference experiment has revealed deep insights that wouldn’t have been learned by conventional means, including character clues. During the conversation with the reference, he tries to get at the root cause of the value separation to understand what happened. Then he calls the candidate and talks through the feedback.