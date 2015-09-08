This Smart Shower Senses When You’re Shaving Your Legs To Cut Water Use

During a typical shower, a lot of water goes down the drain without actually doing anything: Maybe you’re sudsing up, or shaving, or just letting the water run before you get in. So EvaDrop , a new water-shaving shower, detects what’s happening in order to turn down water when you don’t need it–and turn it up at times when you might want it more, like when you’re rinsing shampoo out of your hair.

“The big difference between EvaDrop and a low-flow shower head is that our product actually makes the shower experience better while saving water,” says Torrey Tayenaka, founder of EvaDrop. “Most low-flow shower heads are so unenjoyable people get sick of them, modifying back to normal flow or changing the shower head altogether.”

The smart shower system, which uses sensors to figure out if you’re waiting for the water to warm up or shaving your legs, can cut water use in the shower by as much as half. An accompanying app can help reduce water use even further, allowing users to set goals for taking shorter showers. In most homes, showering accounts for about 20% of the total water bill.

The founders designed the shower as a side project from their full-time jobs and first launched a funding campaign in late 2014. Now–as the massive drought in California drags on–they’re relaunching, thanks to some new cash from a project called Shock the Drought that’s helping boost new drought-fighting products (like rubber bricks you can drop in your toilet).

Shock the Drought will donate 600 of the smart showers to California residents, saving around 11 million gallons of water a year. The funding also helped drop the regular cost of the shower to $99.

“Shock the Drought is huge for EvaDrop,” says Tayenaka. “We have used most of our resources in developing the product and getting it ready for manufacturing. With the support of Shock Top, we are going to be able to substantially lower our costs in manufacturing and in turn pass those savings to our customers.”

The shower is in the final stages of development now, and the first orders will start shipping in December.