Why This Famous Artist Is Crowdfunding A Clever Solar Phone Charger

In five hours of sunshine, the tiny Little Sun Charge can gather enough solar power to fully charge a smartphone. It’s not the brainchild of yet another Silicon Valley startup, but of one of the giants of the contemporary art world.

Olafur Eliasson, the Berlin-based artist known for massive installations and sculptures, has also spent the last few years designing small-scale renewable energy tech for his new company, Little Sun.

“The truth is, there’s a lot of connections between how I work with my art and how I see Little Sun,” he says. “When I make art, I do it to touch the world. And I do it to suggest that emotional narratives, abstract narratives, and creative ideas can be as important as pragmatic ideas in the world.”

Through the new products–heavy on design, and meant to be fun–he wants to make people feel differently about energy. “In order to understand energy, we need to see it as something emotional,” he says. “We need to have a physical relationship with it which is not just pragmatic, not just something which is about data and numbers. We’re never going to get any relationship with the climate crisis if we keep thinking about data only.”

A few years ago, he launched the original Little Sun, a solar light intended mostly for use off the grid in parts of the world without reliable access to electricity. The light quickly took off; one of Little Sun’s partners in Zimbabwe now has 60 dealers selling only the lamps. The product sells in 12 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

But Eliasson and his team quickly realized that people were even more interested in charging their phones. Without a solar lantern, they could still have light at night by reverting to candles or kerosene. But without power, if a mobile phone goes dead, it’s dead. “Everybody asked us again and again, can you please make a mobile phone charger?” he says.

He also saw an opportunity in places like Europe. “A lot of people said we have to learn to understand climate answers on a micro scale–small steps,” he says. “Five or 10 years ago, maybe they would say charging my mobile phone doesn’t take a lot of power. But I think we’ve experience more and more that it’s great to be able to do things in small steps, and just gradually getting comfortable with alternative sources of energy.”