Watch A Supercut That Reveals Just How Much President Bartlet Was Always In a Hurry On ‘The West Wing’

At this point, making fun of the repeated tropes that can be found in Aaron Sorkin’s work as a writer and a director is basically a sub-genre unto itself: The walk-and-talk, the rapid-fire dialogue, the rambling asides that eventually lead to some profound and relevant point, the whole “difficult man inspired to greatness through ridiculing the women around him” thing–the most common Sorkinisms are things we’ve seen a lot of (and things we’ve seen parodied mercilessly , often to great effect).

But here’s one Sorkinism that slipped our notice: His difficult, rambly, rapid-firing male protagonists who like to walk-and-talk their way through conversations with subordinates are in such a hurry that they can’t be bothered to put their jackets on one arm at a time. At least President Jebediah Bartlet–the most sympathetic of Sorkin’s heroes, owing mostly to the charming warmth of Martin Sheen–preferred to hustle his jacket on in one speedy motion, flipping it over his shoulders and thrusting both arms into it with great alacrity. This supercut of Bartlet’s favorite jacket move–mostly performed by Sheen, but at least once done by an actor playing a young version of the character–highlights just how many times Bartlet swiftly donned his jacket (35, by our count). We can only assume that, when Sorkin’s Steve Jobs comes out, there’ll be at least one shot of the Apple founder shimmying into his turtleneck in a single motion, now that we’re aware of the new Sorkinism.