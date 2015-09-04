Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Faces $5 Million Lawsuit Over “Unnatural Ingredients”

After complaints on social media that claimed its sunscreen was ineffective at preventing sunburn, Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company is facing a $5 million class-action lawsuit.

Honest Co. is valued at $1 billion and markets products it claims are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, including diapers, soaps, and the aforementioned sunscreen. Now, customer John D. Rubin is suing the company, alleging that some products contain unnatural and ineffective ingredients, according to Law360.

The lawsuit specifically mentions the diapers, dish and hand soap, and multi-surface cleaner as having unnatural ingredients. It also mentions the sunscreen and customer complaints about burns despite its usage.

Rubin alleges breach of contract, violation of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law, and unjust enrichment, according to the Daily Mail.

Honest Co. announced in August it had tweaked the sunscreen’s formula to improve its water resistance. It also defended the company’s safety practices.

We’ve gone through extensive third-party testing in accordance with government regulations and our Sunscreen Lotion passed all SPF 30 testing requirements. It also received the best score possible from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). We care about taking every precaution possible to ensure that your product experience will keep you healthy and happy.

Update 9/5/2015 3:10 p.m. ET: The Honest Company provided this statement from Jessica Alba to Fast Company:

We believe that consumers deserve to know what’s in their products — whether it’s diapers for their children, cleaning products for their families or beauty products for themselves. Our formulations are made with integrity and strict standards of safety, and we label each ingredient that goes into every product – not because we have to, but because it’s the right thing to do. The allegations against us are baseless and without merit. We strongly stand behind our products and the responsibility we have to our consumers. We are steadfast in our commitment to transparency and openness.

