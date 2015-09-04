Jack Whitehall Teams Up With England Stars For The “Samsung School of Rugby”

The complex rules of rugby and its obscure terminology can be baffling for casual observers. What on earth is a “fly-half” anyway?

In advance of the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on September 18th in England, Samsung has joined forces with U.K. comedian Jack Whitehall to demystify some of the sport’s tactics and showcase the required skills.

“Samsung School of Rugby” is a series of six short films intended to appeal to those interested in rugby but perhaps put off by its more impenetrable aspects. Whitehall, who co-wrote the scripts, appears in each film at a training ground with England rugby legends Martin Johnson and Lawrence Dallaglio. The pair, aided by a swathe of other England stars, educates the hapless Whitehall, who seems oblivious to their disdain.

The series was created by BBH Sport and it should be no surprise it strongly features Dallaglio, who became a founder partner of the venture last year following his retirement from rugby.

The campaign marks the first year of Samsung’s sponsorship of the Rugby Football Union and includes TV, print, in-store digital and social activity. An online hub, hosting information on rugby rules, insight and trivia as well as the Samsung School of Rugby films, goes live on September 8th.

Other campaign content, which will be unveiled during the build-up to the event, features England players giving six-second tutorials on rugby terminology. Hopefully it will include a translation of “fly-half.”