You Can’t Unsee The Minions-Branded Shampoo Bottle That Appears To Cry Blood

A couple months ago, we as a society had to contemplate the existence of Minions-branded tampons. It was touch and go there for a while, but we all pulled through. While that product was obviously a hoax, though, a new piece of very real Minions swag has a side effect that makes it do what most people wanted to do when seeing those fake tampons.

Behold, the Minions who cry blood from their eyes.

The Minion-shaped strawberry-banana scented 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner has an unfortunate and unforgettably weird side effect. How product testing did not reveal as much before this shampoo went to market is a question for the ages. But there’s no question about how many therapists the children exposed to this glitch in their beloved shampoo containers are going to need. (At least two each.)

