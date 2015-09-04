A London Outdoor Swimming Crew Takes The Plunge For Android

Swimming outdoors in a city like London, not exactly known for its welcoming weather, certainly requires enthusiasm and commitment. In Google’s new spot, we meet a band of brave souls doing just that in the first of a series of Android ads aimed at British millennials.

The 60-second film, by agency adam&eveDDB, shows the formation of Swim Dem Crew, a weekly meeting of outdoor swimmers of all skill levels, who tour London’s pools and open water locations The group sprang from Run Dem Crew, a group of London-based creatives who get together to run in different locations across the city, and sometimes hook up with other running clubs internationally. The story follows a runner who suffers a knee injury and decides to take up swimming instead.

He takes his first tentative steps (or should that be strokes?) and then later contacts friends, on his Android device, naturally, to set up Swim Dem Crew. Several members learn to swim and overcome their not unnatural reluctance to swimming in more and more challenging conditions.

The brand says the film, directed by Ben Newman and set to the energetic track Wolves by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, is a “live evolution” of its animated “Androidify” campaign.