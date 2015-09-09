How To Make A Career Map That Actually Works

It can often feel like time has accelerated and your career is running on autopilot. Whether you’re going back to the classroom or not, the end of summer and the start of the school year are a good time to take a step back, consider where you are, where you want to go, and how exactly you can go about getting there.

Maps are reassuring. They tell us where to go next and show us the path we can expect to take in getting there. If only career planning was so simple. But unexpected changes and opportunities are continuously popping up to throw us off course. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t work to create a different kind of career map that helps you feel like you’re heading in the right direction.

Fast Company spoke with John Addison, head of John Addison Leadership, and former co-CEO of financial services distribution company Primerica about how to build a map for the future that actually works.

It’s far too easy to become cynical on the job. When disappointments happen, as they’re bound to, we can feel discouraged or stuck. But making a plan to work on yourself and your own skills can give you the agency and energy to feel empowered, even when things in the workplace aren’t going your way. “If you ever think you know enough, you’re wrong,” says Addison. “The biggest map you’ve got to have is a map of personal improvement.”

You can’t control your boss; you can’t control your coworkers. You can only control you, and how you react and think.

That means finding ways to work self-improvement into your daily schedule–-reading the kinds of books that inspire you and broaden your thinking on a daily basis, making time to set goals for each day and week, and becoming more conscious of how you spend your idle time. “The most important thing is to protect what goes on between your ears. You can’t control your boss; you can’t control your coworkers. You can only control you, and how you react and think,” says Addison.

A career map doesn’t have to be a tangible object. After all, you can’t use GPS to get to the next point in your career path. But if you’re not mired in the day-to-day putting out of fires at work, then you might be feeling paralyzed by the thought of thinking far into your future. Being strategic about mapping and executing the next steps in your career is about finding a happy medium between the two. “Too many people focus too far down their career,” says Addison.

If you want to move into a managerial role, for example, that means finding small ways to take on managerial responsibilities in the short term to gradually build your experience. If you want to go in a totally different direction, that might mean taking a class outside of work to start building your skills in another area. Dedicate a set amount of time to personal projects, setting short-term goals for those projects for each day and week, rather than looking far ahead to what can seem like an unattainable end. “This is less about where you’re going to be in 10 years,” says Addison. “You’ve got to look at that next step in the path and focus on it, not focus on the next five steps down the road.”