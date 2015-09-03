Pornhub Cares Launches Student Scholarship

“Pornhub spreads happiness to millions of people,” is the philosophy Pornhub’s vice president, Corey Price, endorses when it comes to the website, and now they want to give back even more. If you’re mission is to spread not only happiness, but some cold hard moolah to a needy college student, it’s easy to become in our eyes the most wonderful thing of the week.

In the past Pornhub has raised money through their “Save the Boobs” and “Save the Balls” campaigns for breast and testicular cancer awareness, and through “Pornhub Gives America Wood” for Arbor Day. Now, they want to give back even more, offering one lucky college student the chance to win a $25,000 scholarship. Students who apply must demonstrate strong leadership, as well as describe how they match Pornhub’s missions to spread happiness. Students must be 18 years or older, and have a GPA of 3.2 or higher. There’s an essay and video submission requirement.

Think you or someone you know is made of the stuff Pornhub Cares is looking for?

