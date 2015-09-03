Should The Kentucky Clerk Who Refuses To Issue Same-Sex Marriage Licenses Be Able To Keep Her Job?

Kim Davis is a clerk in Kentucky who refused to sign marriage licenses for same-sex couples, based on her religious convictions. Fast Company Senior Editor Kim Last addresses this by pointing out that if we take out the moral implications, this is about an elected official not carrying out the duties of her position. In simple terms, this is an issue where an employee is not doing his or her job. Do you agree? Should Kim Davis resign her position? What do you think should be done? Tell us at #29thFloor!