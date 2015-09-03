Rebecca Minkoff Takes Fashion Tech To The Next Level With Virtual Reality Headsets

Rebecca Minkoff, one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Fashion this year , has just introduced virtual reality (VR) headsets into its product line, along with clothes, bags, and accessories. The headset requires some assembly–it’s a fashion-friendly spin on Google’s VR platform, Cardboard –but allows consumers to pop their iOS or Android phones into the box and watch a stream of VR content.

Rebecca Minkoff and her brother, Uri, have already garnered a reputation for merging fashion with technology. Since last year, in partnership with eBay, they have been outfitting Rebecca Minkoff stores with interactive touchscreen mirrors that allow shoppers to order items to be delivered to dressing rooms along with a beverage of choice. The brand’s products also include a number of tech-friendly accessories, like sexy mobile chargers and bracelets that alert you to messages.

The new headsets will allow fans of the brand to get an intimate, almost 360-degree view of Rebecca Minkoff runway shows, from the models to the photographers to members of the audience. Using the headset, for example, they can get an up-close look at the brand’s Fall 2015 runway show, which was filmed in VR. The content was filmed by Jaunt, a company that has partnered with other fashion brands, such as 7 For All Mankind, to do fashion-related VR shoots.

Rebecca Minkoff plans to develop an ongoing stream of VR content over the next few months for customers to watch. The headsets cost $24 and are currently sold out on the website, although some may still be available in stores.

