Admit It, You Love Uber

Big tobacco once held that crown, but a dramatic drop in smoking rates coupled with bans on advertising has helped blunt both the reach of tobacco companies and the enmity they conjure. The energy industry has a bad reputation, but with the Deepwater Horizon disaster receding further into the horizon and oil prices low, oil companies have been enjoying a bit of a détente with the American consumer. The wireless companies don’t have many admirers, but thanks partly to John Legere’s strange brand of corporate trash talking (or cyberbullying?), they’ve walked back many of their most egregious practices. The GMO peddlers of Big Agriculture do it for some folks, but they lack leaders willing to enter the arena and have boos rain down on them.

As I note in this month’s Fast Company cover story, Uber, which recently raised funds at a valuation of $51 billion, seems to be the perfect vessel to contain our collective anxieties about, well, all the issues roiling society today. Worried about jobs? Uber is a convenient stand-in for shifts in employment that have been taking place for several decades. Concerned about computer algorithms playing a larger role in deciding what we pay for a product or service at a given time? Uber, again, is a poster child for dynamic pricing, although this idea has existed forever and spread to event tickets, consumer goods, and was even tested in vending machines long before the ride-sharing company existed. Fretting over municipal governments’ inability to serve its denizens with public services? Uber is a perfect shorthand for those who would reflexively demonize a private company fulfilling a civic role. Anxious about data? Surveillance? The way technology companies are challenging traditional industries? Uber is there to soak up any and all frustration over changes many simply wish weren’t happening and would go away.

And yet we’re more than happy to keep the black-and-silver icon on our phones, allowing us to push a button and have an inexpensive ride arrive a few minutes later.

This love-hate relationship now has a name: Uber Angst. In the wake of the scandal late last year over comments made by an Uber senior executive that seemed to suggest the company would conduct opposition research into the private lives of journalists, the New York Times noted the increasingly conflicted feelings that Uber’s customers have about the company. On one hand, many want to hate Uber; on the other, they really, really like using it. After all, Uber is generally way cheaper than a taxi and easier to use.

“I did delete it for a few weeks,” a friend of mine recently admitted when I texted him to ask whether he suffered from Uber Angst. He’d tried to bring himself to use Lyft, Uber’s pink mustachioed, feel-good competitor. He really had. But it never took hold, and eventually he reinstalled the Uber app and went right back to requesting super-cheap rides. “It’s back now and I love it,” he added. “But please note, I am still ‘outraged.’” The scare quotes were his, but they speak for the nation.

During the five months I spent working on the Fast Company profile of founder Travis Kalanick, I spent a lot of time wondering why exactly the company had managed to attract so much bile. Because when you start digging into the actual complaints, they tend to be contradictory. To wit: Uber has been criticized for charging too much for certain rides; and just as vociferously lambasted for charging not enough. It has been charged with improperly handling reams of data that it generates about trips, but a similar argument could be leveled against Google, Facebook, or pretty much any other American company. (Bullseye, Target!) Moreover, all the data means that when you hail an Uber, you create a paper trail that can be used by cops and deter attacks, which makes taking an Uber almost certainly safer than hailing a random cab (especially in places like Mexico City, where taxi-based kidnapping has long been a problem).