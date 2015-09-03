So It’s Come To This: Taco Bell Has Taco Shells Made Of Fried Chicken Now

Imagine you are a chicken. (“Bok,” you might say in this scenario. “Bok bok.”) You walk along on your tiny worm-twig legs and you see a sign for a food item. Oh no, people are eating your brothers and sisters. (“Bok!”) They’re eating them in tacos, which you can’t know is an age-old practice. Because you’re a chicken. But what’s this? They’re now eating your brothers and sisters in a taco shell that is also made out of your brothers? That’s not only new, it just seems hostile. (“BOK! BOK! BOK!”)

Say hello to The Naked Crispy Chicken Taco, a new menu addition that contains what is reportedly the first and only taco shell made of chicken.

“We’re conducting a small test in Bakersfield, California and will roll out nationally if successful,” said Kristen Commander, a senior account executive at Taco Bell, when Co.Create reached out.

Eat one in front of a chicken today, Bakersfield residents, and show it what total species dominance looks like.