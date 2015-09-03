You Really Don’t Want To Be Single In The Future, According To This Absurdist Sci-Fi Film With Colin Farrell

If it’s true that the best science fiction accurately presents a mirror to the fears and anxieties of the culture in which it was created, then the British sci-fi/romance/thriller/maybe-comedy-it-kinda-depends-on-your-perspective The Lobster nails down a very particular 21st-century fear: Namely, that of being single for so long into adulthood that you’re taken to a hotel where you have 45 days to find a mate or you’ll be turned into a monster and sent out to roam the woods for the rest of your days. It’s basically exactly like that dream you had last week–right down to the part about it starring Colin Farrell for some inexplicable reason.
The trailer for the film (which is directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, whose Dogtooth scored an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film in 2009) presents a moody, Instagram-filtered-looking series of scenes in which Farrell, wearing a nebbishy haircut and mustache, attempts to woo the women in the hotel to avoid the fate that awaits him in the woods. The trailer suggests the sort of idiosyncratic vision for both science fiction and/or quirky indie comedy that comes along too rarely–Lanthimos doesn’t look like he’s aping the Wes Andersons of the world here, but with this stylish, deeply weird, and above all unique glimpse of The Lobster, you get the feeling that he might be ready to join their ranks.