You Really Don’t Want To Be Single In The Future, According To This Absurdist Sci-Fi Film With Colin Farrell

If it’s true that the best science fiction accurately presents a mirror to the fears and anxieties of the culture in which it was created, then the British sci-fi/romance/thriller/maybe-comedy-it-kinda-depends-on-your-perspective The Lobster nails down a very particular 21st-century fear: Namely, that of being single for so long into adulthood that you’re taken to a hotel where you have 45 days to find a mate or you’ll be turned into a monster and sent out to roam the woods for the rest of your days. It’s basically exactly like that dream you had last week–right down to the part about it starring Colin Farrell for some inexplicable reason.