From Sugar On The Brain To How Google Recruits: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned how Google recruits talented engineers, what happens to our brains when we stop eating refined sugar, and how succeeding in work and life comes down to two simple rules.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 30.

It turns out sugar can do as much harm to our brains as it can to our waistlines–and it’s everywhere, from sandwich bread to the condiments you put on it. Neurologically speaking, refined sugar has even proved more addictive than cocaine. This week we learned what happens to your brain when you cut it out of your diet.

James Altucher has a lot of rules for writers, entrepreneurs, and everyone in between. But as an experienced business leader, he’s found that only two of them are really indispensable. Here are Altucher’s two rules to work and live by.

In the two years the staff at online photo editor Picnik spent under Google’s auspices before relaunching independently, they picked up a thing or two from the tech giant. This week Picnik–now PicMonkey–CMO Lisa Conquergood shared a few Google-based workflow and productivity tips.

Google has moved away from some of its zanier recruitment tactics, but one of the ways it hunts for talented coders is virtually hidden in plain sight. Here’s a look at how Google draws engineering candidates through their search history.

Sick of your job? So much so that you’re looking for a new one? Check out these seven pieces of expert advice on how to make your less-than-perfect job much more bearable in the meantime.