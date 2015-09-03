Here’s Proof All Your Favorite Movie Characters Hang Out At The Same Hellish Night Club

Night clubs are hell. Even without fending off unwanted advances, or dodging the slipstream of molly-vomit, the endless propulsive beat can sound like a purgatorial death march. Don’t take Co.Create’s word for it, though. A new video mashes up scenes from some of the most famous movies of all time to make this point.

It’s not as though there isn’t precedent for the comparison. The Clap Your Hands Say Yeah song, “Satan Said Dance,” for instance, paints hell as just one long dance party. The concept looks fully realized in Hell’s Club, though, a video in which Tony Montana, The Terminator, and Obi Wan Kenobi all appear to be wandering through the same infinite abyss of a nightclub. Created by Antonio Maria Da Silva, it’s simple in concept but remarkable in execution. So many movies have intense scenes set in nightclubs and all it takes is some deft visual trickery to make it look like the same place. Da Silva even manages to work in an all encompassing uber-narrative for the piece, though it might not make a hell of a lot of sense.

You won’t believe how some brilliant editing and red lighting can make all these disparate night club scenes look like the ultimate hotspot.

Cleanse your palate below by watching this Mr. Show sketch which suggests that heaven is actually a nightclub.