This Vaccination Campaign Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Viral Ad”

The issue of vaccination is a touchy one for a lot of people, but it’s not just junk science and paranoia that keeps people from vaccinating their kids, there’s also just good ol’ fashioned forgetfulness.

As a reminder, British Columbia’s ImmunizeBC and agency Rethink Vancouver created a unique mailing campaign designed to jog parents’ memory to make that doctor’s appointment and give them the heebie-jeebies in equal measure.

Printed on UV-sensitive ink, when the mailer is pulled out of the envelope and exposed to light, it suddenly breaks out in a rash of red spots. The idea is to show how fast the measles can strike, and whether or not it’s a conscious choice, not getting your kids vaccinated “puts all of us at risk.”