advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Vaccination Campaign Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Viral Ad”

This Vaccination Campaign Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Viral Ad”
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

The issue of vaccination is a touchy one for a lot of people, but it’s not just junk science and paranoia that keeps people from vaccinating their kids, there’s also just good ol’ fashioned forgetfulness.

As a reminder, British Columbia’s ImmunizeBC and agency Rethink Vancouver created a unique mailing campaign designed to jog parents’ memory to make that doctor’s appointment and give them the heebie-jeebies in equal measure.

Printed on UV-sensitive ink, when the mailer is pulled out of the envelope and exposed to light, it suddenly breaks out in a rash of red spots. The idea is to show how fast the measles can strike, and whether or not it’s a conscious choice, not getting your kids vaccinated “puts all of us at risk.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life