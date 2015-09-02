Beats By Dre Celebrates The Rise Of Serena Williams For The U.S. Open

Just in time for the U.S. Open, Beats by Dre drops a stunning ad to celebrate defending champ Serena Williams. The film opens with Williams waking up to workout, listening to doubting pundits on TV before heading out to the streets.

Over the last couple of years, the brand has made an art form of dramatizing the life of superstar athletes, putting their mental and physical struggles to music. This time, directed by Andre Stringer, Serena gets her game face on to Andra Dey’s “Rise Up,” with a less-than subtle cross-marketing nod to Beat1 and Apple Music

It’s the second anthemic ad of the week for Williams, who was already the subject of a cool new spot for Gatorade, in which a young Serena makes a bold prediction.

Another prediction is that Serena will also be making an appearance in this week’s Top 5 Ads of the Week.