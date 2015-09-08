How To Make Staff Feel Appreciated

Although many employers offer flex time and remote work opportunities, our tether to technology makes it all too easy to keep logging time, long after we should be laying it aside. And it doesn’t help that the 2015 Workplace Flexibility Study revealed that 65% of employees say that their manager expects them to be reachable outside the office, right in line with the expectation of 64% of employers who want them to be on call when they are officially off the clock.

The problem is not only that too much work makes you less productive, but also that not taking time off makes employees feel like they aren’t valued. According to a global poll of nearly 2,000 participants from Monster, nearly half of American workers (48%) never feel appreciated at work, while another 41.9% say they only feel appreciated occasionally.

Not long ago, Gretchen Rubin, author of the best-selling book The Happiness Project , told Fast Company, “A workplace is far likelier to be a happy place when policies are in place to ensure that people regularly get acknowledgement and praise for a job well done, and where people feel that their happiness at work matters to their employers.”

Our experts gave us a few tips to make employees feel more valued.

“The annual review is dead. Happiness is a daily journey.” James Key Lim, one of the first employees of Zappos and CEO of Delivering Happiness at Work told us that because work inevitably bleeds into professional life, it is important to help employees find better work-life integration.

To do this, he recommends aligning people with their passions both on the job and in the rest of their lives. “From an organizational perspective this really takes time,” he says, because it requires crafting clear, co-owned values, along with doing consistent checks to ensure that everyone stays aligned.

Speaking of the annual review, not only does the infrequency fail to reinforce a worker’s sense of worth, there is often too much emphasis placed on what could have been done better, especially among those in the finance industry who reported this as a reason for their low job satisfaction.