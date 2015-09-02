Watch A Pregnant Man Get The Greatest Gift Of All In This Amazing Ad

At its best, advertising that celebrates families, parenthood , and the miracle of raising a child finds a way to tap heartfelt universal truths of the human experience to effectively engage our emotions.

This Fiber One ad, by agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York, does all that but for a completely different universal truth of the human experience. It’s got the life journey montage, it’s even got an original tune from Michael Bolton. Of course, once you know it’s a spot for Fiber One and not, say, Pampers, the jig is essentially up, but it’s an ad joke played to near perfection.

The behind the scenes video with Bolton may be his best performance since he sung about the seven seas.