The Rand Paul Campaign Introduces Its Official App

Large brands use apps to advertise all the time. So, it seems, presidential candidates do now as well. Rand Paul’s campaign just released a new app , which is the most extensive released by a candidate for the 2016 presidential race yet.

The app, Rand Paul 2016, is being billed as a way to “Join Dr. Rand Paul in his fight to defeat the Washington Machine and unleash the American Dream!” Features include a Rand Paul meme generator (what could possibly go wrong?), signup buttons for his campaign’s email list, notifications about the candidate’s upcoming public appearances, information on Paul’s views and stances and, of course, a button to donate to his campaign.

It also includes an easter egg special feature–a 1980s-style video game where you can shoot rockets at the logos of the campaigns for other Republican candidates such as Jeb Bush and Donald Trump.

Although preaching mostly to the converted, the app gives the Rand Paul campaign a way to conduct outreach to lukewarm supporters and to get them to build their social networks for political canvasing. Other candidates, such as Ted Cruz, have released apps as well.