Seth Rogen And Zac Efron Want To Take A Shirtless Selfie With You For Charity

Picture Zac Efron with no shirt on. Now picture Seth Rogen with no shirt on. Now picture yourself squeezed between them.

That’s essentially the offer from the Alzeimer’s disease charity Hilarity For Charity, founded by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller. For the organization has launched HFC U to encourage college groups to throw their own Hilarity for Charity events to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease. For every $10 raised, students will have a chance to win a trip to the Neighbors 2 set in Atlanta. Other prizes include a private screening of the film with Rogen for college fundraising groups at their school.