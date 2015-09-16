Will 2016 Be The App Election?

A small Cincinnati-area digital agency called CanDo recently took on an unusual commission: Producing a presidential candidate’s official campaign app . The app, Rand Paul 2016 , lets users take selfies with Paul, donate money to his campaign, send emails to friends about campaign positions, and even play a secret 1980s-style arcade game where they can blast away at Jeb Bush and Donald Trump campaign logos.

But developing apps for candidates is different from developing an app for, say, a corporate client. “Corporate applications are usually singular in purpose and execution,” CanDo CEO Rob Ratterman explained via email. “In contrast, while a presidential campaign app has the primary goal of advocacy, that manifests itself in a very diverse set of features–including news dissemination, volunteer activation and engagement, donations, video highlights, issue presentation, polling, voter activation and notifications, and social media engagement. It has to somehow entice not only your diehard supporters, but also those who might not otherwise give your candidate a second glance.”

It’s that second part–reaching out to casual supporters and the public at large–that’s the hard part. And it’s one campaigns and app makers are still figuring out.

Smartphone and tablet apps aimed at casual campaign supporters are a new phenomenon. Although internal iOS and Android apps were used to great success by campaign workers during the 2012 presidential election and subsequent congressional and state races, outreach by app is something else.

The first issue is one of preaching to the converted rather than attracting new supporters to a campaign. Zac Moffatt, CEO of Targeted Victory, a digital advertising firm that mainly works with Republican candidates and had close ties to the Romney 2012 campaign, told Fast Company that these efforts mainly attract committed supporters of a candidate.

“I think the challenge these apps have is producing something with enough value to justify being on your phone’s home screen and not being lost among all the apps you download,” he explained. “Do they provide a value proposition? Do they find voters or people that can be persuaded? These apps are mobilization tools, not persuasion tools. If someone is a true believer, they will participate. But the odds of someone using the app more than once who is not interested in campaign is pretty low.”

But a specific set of circumstances in the 2016 campaign are leading some candidates to create apps nonetheless. In a field that, at present, is being dominated by a headline-baiting Donald Trump, Republican candidates are racing to differentiate themselves from their competitors.