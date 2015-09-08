The Biggest And Boldest Ideas For How To Stop Rising Inequality

As inequality has grown over the last several decades, the United States has become a nation where a few are making it, and the many are being left behind. Poverty and elite wealth are in. The working middle class is out. From Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter to the improbable celebrity of economist Thomas Piketty and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, there’s a deepening consensus that this trend isn’t sustainable–not if America is to stay a thriving, democratic, and globally-competitive nation. President Obama calls growing inequality “defining challenge of our time.”

Fifteen years ago, Clara Calvo had just left her husband and her job. Both were abusive in their own ways. Her husband beat her, while her job at a beauty salon made her work long, unpredictable hours for little pay. Before that, she worked in a clothing factory in midtown Manhattan, earning a pittance for each hat she sewed, having immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 1995. Today, Calvo is able to support her three children as a single mother, and sits on the board of a company in New York City with over 2,000 employees that does $60 million in business per year. READ MORE > Michael Korfhage for Fast Company 6 Ideas for Making College More Accessible For Everyone A degree is more important than ever, but fewer and fewer people can afford it. How can that change? By Jay Cassano As colleges become more like pricey four-year summer camp, student debts rise, and a diploma stops guaranteeing future job prospects, more and more people are wondering whether an undergraduate degree is worth it. Let’s be clear about this: Unless you are already among the elite, in the vast majority of cases a degree is absolutely worth it. In fact, a degree is becoming ever more critical to success.

