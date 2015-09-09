The New 10 Commandments? How Two Saucy, Savvy Women Are Rebranding Judaism

The two-woman team behind the sassy, hilarious and occasionally controversial Manhattan Mini Storage ad campaigns are ready to take on a new marketing challenge–and it’s a big one. Archie Gottesman and Stacy Stuart are planning to rebrand Judaism.

“A rabbi once told me, ‘Judaism is a great product, but the marketing sucks,’” Gottesman says. “I couldn’t agree more.”

Over the years, Gottesman has found that the rituals of the Jewish faith can be intimidating, particularly to people who are just beginning to explore Judaism. “From the outside, it looks like there are so many rules and things that you can get wrong,” she says. “It’s enough to make many people just give up trying, even if they were curious about the faith to begin with.”

Stuart, who has worked alongside Gottesman at Manhattan Mini Storage for years, can relate. She has spent most of her life avoiding Jewish rituals because they felt way too complicated. There were too many Hebrew terms that she didn’t know how to pronounce. When she was invited to Sabbath dinner at her friends’ houses, she was worried she might be asked to read a verse or say a prayer; it filled her with anxiety. And would she have to eat the gefilte fish?

Gottesman, for her part, grew up in a practicing Jewish household, but when she had a family of her own, she also sometimes felt overwhelmed thinking about how to incorporate Jewish traditions at home. She wanted to have Sabbath dinners every Friday night, for instance, but she didn’t want them to be formal affairs that involved lots of Hebrew. She wanted them to be fun, enjoyable evenings that her three daughters would want to attend voluntarily, rather than be dragged to. In the end, she just decided to start doing Judaism her own way, approaching rituals casually and authentically. As Stuart observed how fun and relaxed Gottesman’s approach to Judaism was, she slowly changed her mind about the faith and was willing to give various traditions a try.

A rabbi once told me, ‘Judaism is a great product, but the marketing sucks.’ I couldn’t agree more.

Gottesman thinks that there are plenty of other people out there who would be willing to give Judaism a try if it didn’t seem so hard. In fact, she’s pretty annoyed that so many people are missing out on a fulfilling faith because Judaism has a reputation for being boring, archaic, and complicated. She points to a 2013 study conducted by Pew that shows that one-third of millennial Jews describe themselves as “Jews of no religion”, indicating that they have given up on the religious aspects of Jewishness. These younger Jews are less connected to Jewish organizations and are much less likely to raise their children Jewish.

As a professional marketer and branding expert, for Gottesman the solution to this problem seemed simple. Judaism needed to be rebranded. Much like she did with storage, Gottesman wants to make Jewishness more fun. She’s planning to do this with funny slogans and eye-catching art. Behind the marketing, the message would be that Judaism can be enjoyable, satisfying, and modern. “I want to change people’s perceptions about being Jewish,” she says. “I want them to know that it can add to their life in positive ways, rather than just being an obligation.”