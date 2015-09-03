Airbnb Launches An App For The Apple Watch

Airbnb may have been late to the iPad, but it is already on the Apple Watch. The same team that launched Airbnb’s first iPad app in April launched its first watch app on Thursday. The new app does not replicate an Airbnb Passbook integration, which sets reminders for Airbnb stays. Instead, it primarily facilitates messaging between hosts and guests (hosts can also confirm guest reservations through the interface).
Keenan Cummings, the design manager at Airbnb who led the project, told Fast Company that messaging made the most sense as a focus for the app because “responsiveness is extremely important to the community and our hosts” (and also, if we’re being honest, a watch does not really have the best screen for browsing potential vacation rentals).