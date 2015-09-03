What Leaders Need To Do To Fix Broken Work-Life Balance

Melinda Lehman was busy. As one of the founding partners at Happen , a global innovation strategy agency, she was in the midst of expanding its North American presence. Lehman tells Fast Company she was “going 150%” to build on a profitable first year, adding to the team, and managing a growing client roster that included Hewlett-Packard, Starbucks, and Live Nation, among others.

Long hours were the norm, but the two-time Ironman triathlete persisted. “I knew, mentally, it was not sustainable without some sort of a break,” Lehman says, but she continued to push herself, even when her immune system started to shut down. A conversation with her doctor ended in a warning to get serious about cutting back her hours. Lehman says she tricked herself into thinking if she stepped away, everything she’d worked to build would come crashing down. The thought of taking a break, she says, “was untenable.”

And then she started to bleed internally. “When you don’t listen to your mind, your body has a way of making you listen,” she recalls. Still conflicted but clearly in no position to keep up her pace, Lehman reluctantly told her partners about her health. “They had no idea,” she says. “I felt incredibly vulnerable.”

Lehman isn’t alone. A recent study by PGi, a provider of collaboration software and services, found that 87% of knowledge workers admit they work beyond the 40-hour workweek, and nearly a quarter (23.4%) say they log in an excess of 50 hours a week. Not many are whistling while they work. Seventy-one percent reported that they don’t like putting in the extra time.

Part of the problem is that even though 21% are stuck in their office chairs, more workers are blurring the boundaries between labor and leisure. As many as 15% of respondents said they work on weekends, and a little over 18% regularly take home work at least one day a week. More than half (58%) don’t take a lunch break away from their desks. Part of the problem is that managers and their staff have wildly different ideas about work-life balance.

For Lehman, the perception that she couldn’t step off the work treadmill was self-imposed. Her partners were supportive and encouraging of her taking the time she needed to heal. In fact, Lehman points out, care is Happen’s first core value. “It was a 360-degree view,” Lehman explains, which they communicate to the team and across the leadership in this way: “Taking care of ourselves, our clients, our suppliers, and everyone whom we touch.”

It’s part of what helped the company endure. Despite the roller coaster of the recession, the self-funded company has come out with double-digit growth every year as well as create $2.8 billion in incremental revenue for Happen’s clients.