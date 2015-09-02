This Incredible Teaser For a Boba Fett Movie Isn’t Official, But “Star Wars” Fans Will Wish It Was

For a guy with only four lines of dialogue in the first two movies in which he appeared, the cult of Boba Fett is one of the more enduring parts of Star Wars fandom. Even when George Lucas attempted to over-serve fans by showing us the bounty hunter as a precocious little boy in the prequels, he failed to diminish the character’s unmistakeable cool. And while the endless rollout of Star Wars films/television/comic books/novels/video games/viral dream clouds/brain implants/whatever-comes-next we’re going to see now that the franchise is in the hands of Disney means that we’re all but certain to see a series of Boba Fett standalone adventures at some point before long, there’s one big question that has to be answered first: Namely, didn’t he die?

In this teaser for one version of a Boba Fett movie that we’d like to see, from director/animator Eric Demeusy (whose work you’ve seen in the opening credits of Game of Thrones and the closing credits of Pacific Rim, among other places), that question is answered with a sharp “Nah.”

The teaser is short–less than 90 seconds–but it’s remarkably restrained: footage of endless desert, footprints, and then a dude in Boba Fett cosplay gear (who knew that Mandalorian armor came with Chelsea boots?) stomping through the dunes of Tattoine as he calls up the Slave I ship–the implication being that the thousand years of digestion in the belly of the almighty Sarlacc that Boba Fett was sentenced to in Return of the Jedi was off by a thousand years or so, and the bounty hunter is pissed.

As teasers go, Demeusy’s Boba Fett gets pretty much everything right–it makes us want the movie to exist without telling us anything regarding what it would actually be about (beyond Boba Fett + adventures, anyway), it builds to a satisfying conclusion, and it doesn’t make any reference at all to him being a clone of a bounty hunter named after a jazz guitar great who raised him like a son in the prequels. That’s how you get Star Wars right.